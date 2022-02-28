Stifel Nicolaus Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $285.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.27 and its 200 day moving average is $280.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

