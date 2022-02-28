Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Turing Call Options (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,472 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,747% compared to the average daily volume of 188 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Turing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,057,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.86. 502,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,941. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

