StockNews.com Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Sell

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.
CPK stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $132.95. 56,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,904. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.53.
In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
