StockNews.com Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Sell

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $132.95. 56,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,904. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.