StockNews.com Upgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Shares of AAN opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aaron’s (AAN)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.