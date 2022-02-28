StockNews.com Upgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Shares of AAN opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.09. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aaron’s by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

