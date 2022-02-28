Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.16% of Stoneridge worth $28,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stoneridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 26.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

