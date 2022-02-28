Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15)-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$0.100 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.71 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

