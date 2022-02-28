StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
