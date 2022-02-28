Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at Cross Research

Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 1,007,629 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Stratasys by 3,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

