Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $104.25. 21,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,374. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

