Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 5,795 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,392 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,519,000 after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.