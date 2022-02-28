Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $22,783,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 350,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,657.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 247,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 233,693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $55.82. 5,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

