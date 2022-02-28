Strategy Asset Managers LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 131,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,296. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

