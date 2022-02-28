Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.14. 7,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,767. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

