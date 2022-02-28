Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 982,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

