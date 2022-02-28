Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$11.90 billion.
Shares of STBFY opened at $19.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.90.
