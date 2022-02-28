Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,351 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of Sutro Biopharma worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 104,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $8.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

