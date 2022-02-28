SVB Leerink Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $50.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.28.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

