SVB Leerink Lowers Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $29.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.05.

IONS opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

