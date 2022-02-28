Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.
In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.