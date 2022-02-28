Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 36,609 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $697,401.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 35,156 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $703,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,821 shares of company stock worth $3,658,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

