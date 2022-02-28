Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

Taboola.com stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

