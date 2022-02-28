Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Holdings Cut by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 2.05% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. 404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,013. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

