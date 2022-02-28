Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.97.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

