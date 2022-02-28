TD Securities Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$5.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.71 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.55.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

