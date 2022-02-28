TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 7.5%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.74. 2,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,949,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,075,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

