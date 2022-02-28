Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for 1.9% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

