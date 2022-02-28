Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.75. The company had a trading volume of 246,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,996. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

