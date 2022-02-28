Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 846.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.35).
TM17 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.40) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
In related news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,079.40). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,365.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134.
About Team17 Group (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
