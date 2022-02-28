Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 846.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 846.14 ($11.35).

TM17 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.40) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($67,079.40). Also, insider Mark Crawford purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,365.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134.

TM17 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 555 ($7.45). 432,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,150. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £802.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($5.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($11.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 723.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 734.35.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

