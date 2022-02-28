TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.