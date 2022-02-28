Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,811,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 43.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.