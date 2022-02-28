Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Tecnoglass worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGLS shares. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $976.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

