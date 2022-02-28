Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.39.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

