Telsey Advisory Group Trims Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Target Price to $10.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZVIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

ZVIA stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,947,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

