Telstra Co. Limited (TLSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on April 8th

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TLSYY stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

TLSYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

