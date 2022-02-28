Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TS. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,787,000 after purchasing an additional 707,390 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.