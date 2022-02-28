Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 131.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $1,979,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $157.08 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,925 shares of company stock worth $17,930,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.