TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.38

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.38 and last traded at $103.86, with a volume of 504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.45.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

