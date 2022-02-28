The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,890.67 ($65.62).

BKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($63.73) to GBX 4,550 ($61.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($66.42) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($73.80) to GBX 5,540 ($74.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BKG traded up GBX 109 ($1.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,896 ($52.27). 627,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,648. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,355.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,485.79. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,683 ($49.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($70.20).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

