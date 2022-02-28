The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

