The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,619 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.25 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.