The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Issue $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $40.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE:GS opened at $350.12 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $316.46 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

