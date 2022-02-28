The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.
Foot Locker stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.62. 12,993,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,172,000 after buying an additional 157,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.