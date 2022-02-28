The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Neutral

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Foot Locker stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.62. 12,993,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,172,000 after buying an additional 157,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

