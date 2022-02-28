The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.74 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

