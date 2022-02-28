The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $669.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

