The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 61,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRB opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

