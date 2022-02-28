The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

FC stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $662.95 million, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.