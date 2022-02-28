The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,799 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $3,602,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter worth $2,180,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 348.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.40 on Monday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.