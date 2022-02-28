The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,645 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

