The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 791 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Haynes International worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $37.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.44 million, a PE ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

