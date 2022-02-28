The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $30,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

PG traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.72. The company had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,335. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.48. The company has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

