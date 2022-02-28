The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHYF. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,119,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

